Karnataka breathes easy with no new cases

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After days of the COVID-19 positive cases seeing a steady increase, there was some relief on Friday with no new positive cases and the total count remaining at 15. Of them, five have recovered and are all set to be discharged. Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said, “Five patients (P-1-5) have recovered and now tested negative. We will have them discharged between Monday and Wednesday next week.”

Ramping up efforts in the fight against the virus, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa told the media, “We will add 5,000 oxygen beds across the state and also bring 500 ventilators. We will also have testing labs set up in Ballari, Hubballi, Mangaluru and Kalaburgi.”

This apart, the Chief Minister said all pubs, bars and hotels located in municipal corporation limits should be closed from Saturday evening till April 1. But hotel kitchens can remain open for takeaway orders.

Meanwhile, there was some panic after it came to light that a man who tested positive on March 18, had attended a concert by singer Mir Mukhtiyar Ali at Chowdaiah Memorial Hall in the city on March 12. The health authorities are now on the lookout for those who were present at the venue.

So far 1,23,779 passengers have been screened in Karnataka, with 86,847 at Kempegowda International Airport. At Mangaluru airport, 31,172 people have been screened while 5,759 passengers have been screened at Mangalore and Karwar seaports. Across the state, 59 were admitted in hospitals while 15 were discharged. In all, 145 patients have been isolated.

Minister Sudhakar reiterated that the government is taking all measure to ensure the virus spread does not reach Stage 3. “Social distancing is a must and people must follow that,” he said.

In all, 100 teams have been formed in BBMP areas, consisting of one doctor with background in community medicine and public health, one staff nurse and one medico-social worker, for contact tracing. Further, mental health counselling is being done for the 15 COVID-19 positive patients and those in quarantine. So far, 3,819 counselling sessions have been held.