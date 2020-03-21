STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More on plate, it’s wheat bhagya too for BPL cardholders

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Anna Bhagya — a flagship programme launched by the Congress government, headed by Siddaramaiah — is likely to get a makeover. Food and Civil Supplies Minister K Gopaliah on Friday said, “The state government will henceforth provide 5 kg of rice and 2 kg of wheat under the programme.” Earlier,it was just 7 kg of rice under the scheme.

On Friday, JDS MLA AT Ramaswamy raised the issue in the assembly and asked about the scheme. Replying to him, Gopaliah said, from 2020-2021, BPL card holder family members will get 5 kg of rice and 2 kg of wheat every month. Prior to this, he elaborated how the scheme had helped people in the previous years too. “Since 2016, BPL cardholders have been getting palm oil and iodised salt at subsidised rates. “In 2017, sugar and tur dal were also added and provided under subsidised rates. However, now it has stopped. Later, in 2019-20, all these were dropped and only 7 kg of rice was given per person, while APL card holders got rice at a subsidised rate,” he said.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, the minister said that the changes will be proposed in the budget. At present, the discussion on budget is going on, and once it is approved in the budget session, it can be implemented from next month. “There is a proposal to introduce tur dal. We will discuss it with the CM and take a decision,’’ he said.

“Now, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we will wait for a couple of days and decide to give groceries for April and May in April,” Gopalaiah said.

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
