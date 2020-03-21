No big fat wedding: Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s nuptials to be low key

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Coronavirus scare has had a wide impact on normal life, and of the many events that have been affected is the wedding of former Chief Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy which has been scaled down.

Nikhil got engaged to Revathi, the grandniece of former minister Krishnappa, on February 11 and the wedding is fixed for April 17. It was to be a mega wedding with invites going out to the people of Ramanagara and Channapatna, represented by Kumaraswamy and his wife Anitha, and also

neighbouring districts of Mandya and Hassan.

Kumaraswamy had performed a puja to put up a pandal spreading across 123 acres near Janapada Loka on Bengaluru-Mysuru road. The groundwork had started, the pandal sheets had been transported, Kumaraswamy’s father and JDS supremo former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda had visited the location and some five lakh invitation cards had been printed.But then came the coronavirus scare. The family has now dropped plans of an extravagant marriage and is looking at holding the ceremony at a farmhouse or a temple in Bidadi with only 50 people, all close family members, being invited, sources said.

The final decision will be taken just three days before the wedding as an earlier announcement would make it impossible for the family to control the large crowds, the sources said.The family may consider holding a reception if the coronavirus scare subsides in one-two weeks.