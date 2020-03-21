STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

No big fat wedding: Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s nuptials to be low key

The family may consider holding a reception if the coronavirus scare subsides in one-two weeks.

Published: 21st March 2020 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Coronavirus scare has had a wide impact on normal life, and of the many events that have been affected is the wedding of former Chief Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy which has been scaled down.

Nikhil got engaged to Revathi, the grandniece of former minister Krishnappa, on February 11 and the wedding is fixed for April 17. It was to be a mega wedding with invites going out to the people of Ramanagara and Channapatna, represented by Kumaraswamy and his wife Anitha, and also
neighbouring districts of Mandya and Hassan.

Kumaraswamy had performed a puja to put up a pandal spreading across 123 acres near Janapada Loka on Bengaluru-Mysuru road. The groundwork had started, the pandal sheets had been transported, Kumaraswamy’s father and JDS supremo former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda had visited the location and some five lakh invitation cards had been printed.But then came the coronavirus scare. The family has now dropped plans of an extravagant marriage and is looking at holding the ceremony at a farmhouse or a temple in Bidadi with only 50 people, all close family members, being invited, sources said.

The final decision will be taken just three days before the wedding as an earlier announcement would make it impossible for the family to control the large crowds, the sources said.The family may consider holding a reception if the coronavirus scare subsides in one-two weeks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Nikhil Kumaraswamy
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp