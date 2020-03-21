Ready for battle: Govt orders 500 ventilators, 5k ICU beds

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Planning for the worst, the Karnataka government has ordered 500 ventilators and around 5,000 oxygen beds from the central government, after senior doctors expressed concerns about the availability of ICU beds and ventilators.

Ventilators are the need of the hour, but government hospitals in the state equipped with very few of these. According to some senior doctors, this is the season for an increase in patients with severe respiratory infections and also pneumonia kind of cases.

Ventilators are mechanical breathing machines which are an essential tool in the healthcare system’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In severe cases of COVID-19, patients develop pneumonia that can fill the lower lungs with fluid and cause difficulty in breathing; the condition can lead to a critical deficiency of oxygen in a patient’s body.

According to sources, patients are finding it extremely difficult to find hospitals, both government and private, which have ventilators In Jalgaon, a doctor was reportedly turned away by four hospitals over virus fears, and was later put on ventilator. He had neither a foreign travel history nor did he report any contact with a patient who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Similarly in Bengaluru, there are some patients with respiratory infections who have claimed that they were turned away. “We were denied ventilator and were told that they have been reserved for COVID-19 patients who might be brought in an emergency. But my father also had severe pneumonia symptoms. We had to look for an expensive private hospital where we got one with great difficulty,” said a patient’s relative, on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, after Infosys Foundation, Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw told the state government that her company can provide ventilators as part of CSR activity. Dr Ashwath Naryan appreciated the move and said, “You can choose any government hospital, including Victoria Hospital, to provide ventilators.”

As per numbers provided by state health department officials, Karnataka has 1,200 ventilators so far and this includes private hospitals. There are 700 ventilators in Bengaluru.