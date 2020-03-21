STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three new coronavirus cases in Karnataka; total number of infections rise to 18

Health Minister B Sriramulu giving details about one positive case said, a 32-year old person from Gauribidanur district, who has returned from Mecca has been confirmed for coronavirus.

Published: 21st March 2020 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Staff and general public seen in masks at the KSRTC Bus Depot in Bengaluru on Friday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Three new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of infections to 18, the state government said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister B Sriramulu giving details about one positive case said, a 32-year old person from Gauribidanur in Chikkaballapura district, who has returned from Mecca has been confirmed for coronavirus infection.

The person has been admitted in a designated isolated hospital for treatment, he said in a tweet.

Details regarding the other two patients are still awaited.

The mid-day situation update by the government also said a circular has been issued to Health and Family Welfare Department officials and staff at all levels to work even on Sundays and general holidays without fail till March 31 in view of COVID-19.

A total of 48 government hospitals and 35 private hospitals have been identified as first respondent hospitals for the case management of COVID-19 cases, it said.

Mental health counselling is being done for positive COVID-19 cases and suspects in the identified hospitals and quarantined persons at home and hospital.

A total of 4,390 counselling sessions have been held till date, it added.

Sriramulu in a tweet, also said the government as a precautionary measure is planning to install thermal test CC cameras at government offices and certain important places.

