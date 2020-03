By Express News Service

UDUPI: The new district library building in Ajjarakad, which is yet to be inaugurated, can be turned into a makeshift isolation ward. Udupi DC G Jagadeesh said Rs 30 lakh has been sanctioned for the purpose. He said the library can turn into a 1,100-bed isolation ward.

“But, initially, a 30-bed isolation ward can be set up,” he said. An isolation ward with 10 beds is ready at the district government hospital in Udupi. Kundapur and Karkala taluk government hospitals have an isolation ward each.