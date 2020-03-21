Virus puts defence sector on high alert

By Express News Service

KARWAR: The spread of coronavirus has put the defence sector too on high alert as the naval base in Karwar has geared up to meet any emergency. A release by a Naval official stated that as per the directions of Central and state governments, steps have been taken to ensure proper screening. “As the first line of defence, all personnel, both serving, civilians and contract workers, entering the base are being screened.

“Advisories have been issued to all serving personnel, defence civilians and labourers to observe social distancing. The release stated that INHS Patanjali, a naval hospital, has been identified to handle suspected cases.