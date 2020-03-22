After tragic accident, Belagavi man runs ‘ambulance service’ for free

Sunil Patil By

BELAGAVI: Sometimes, when one door closes, another one opens. This is the case with a 42-year-old man from Belagavi, who made it his life’s mission into helping those in need. Manjunath Pujari, who failed in fulfilling his dream of joining the Indian Army, is popularly known as the ‘nocturnal ambulance man’ in Belagavi. A resident of Ashok Nagar, Manjunath has saved hundreds of lives by providing free ambulance service in his autorickshaw for the past three years. Appreciating his work, The India Book of Records titled him ‘Nocturnal Ambulance Man’ with a certificate recently.

Manjunath was influenced by his family’s strong sense of patriotism, which is why he wanted to join the Army. However, he met with a tragic accident at a young age, which shattered not just his leg, but also his dreams. Manjunath’s right leg and left hand were injured, and he had to spend over a month in hospital. Doctors fixed a metal rod in his broken leg, and his arm too had suffered permanent damage. The trauma still haunts Manjunath, who says that even today, he has difficulty carrying heavy objects and can’t walk normally. Despite this, Manjunath didn’t lose hope, and decided that if he can’t serve his country, he will dedicate his life to helping the needy. He bought a taxi, which he used to ferry customers to feed his family during the day; and at night, the taxi was used to help those with medical emergencies, free of cost. However, when Manjunath got a good job offer, he sold his taxi. “One day, a pregnant woman asked me to help her reach the hospital at midnight, but I had sold my taxi.

Though I managed to get her to the hospital, the incident shook me. I felt guilty for selling my taxi, and decided to buy an autorickshaw by taking loans from my friends,” says Manjunath. Now, Manjunath’s auto is ever-ready to ferry patients to hospitals at night. Pregnant women, children, the elderly, people who have met with accidents -- Manjunath helps them all. His service has gained him great respect. He also advertises his services, urging people to call him during emergencies. Manjunath starts his day at 6 am, and whatever money he earns from ferrying customers till 9am, goes into a charity box that he donates to NGOs in Belagavi. From 10 am to 5 pm, he works at a private firm to support his family. After work hours, he again runs his auto from 6pm to 11 pm, and the money made during these rides is used for fuel and maintenance of his auto, so that he can ferry patients at night.

“My duty, what others call ‘social work’, gives me a sense of great satisfaction. I lost out on a chance to serve the nation, but now, I have the chance to help the needy with whatever resources available. Recognising my work, my colleagues at the company I work for applied my name for the India Book of Records. To my luck, I was awarded the certificate, Manjunath says, adding that his parents and wife are his support system, who encourage him in all his endeavours. Nagaratna Ramagouda, president of Ashraya Foundation that works with HIV+ children, says, “Many people have the resources and time to help the needy or bring about change in society, but not too many show interest. Manjunath, however, who works with a private company as an assistant, is the best example of how one can become a social worker. After earning for his family, he helps the needy. He has a rich heart, and I’m proud to call him my friend.” Manjunath also works as an advisor at Ashraya foundation.

Service even after death

Even after death, Manjunath wants to help the less fortunate. He has arranged for his organs to be donated to KLE Hospital. He also creates awareness among people on donating their bodies to science, as it helps in medical research. He has also saved many lives by donating blood during emergencies. He has donated blood 40 times as of now.