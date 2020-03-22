Bhatkal man tests positive for COVID-19, under treatment in Mangaluru

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A 22-year-old man from Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 26 in the state. The youth who arrived at Mangaluru International Airport from Dubai in SpiceJet on March 19 was directly shifted to the isolation ward in District Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru in an ambulance as he had coronavirus symptoms. The results of the swab test came on Sunday.

Sindhu B Rupesh, Deputy Commissioner, Dakshina Kannada, told reporters, that the positive patient was among the 165 passengers who travelled in the Dubai flight. The co-passengers and crew have been put on house quarantine and their health is closely monitored. The DC said the people of Mangaluru need not panic as the patient was directly shifted to hospital from the airport and he did not come in contact with any other persons apart from those in his flight.

Meanwhile, the last international flight arrived in Mangaluru from Dubai at 6.30 am on Sunday with 109 passengers on board. All of them were screened and none had symptoms. But they are asked to be under home quarantine for 14 days. The DC said they will ensure that people who have returned from foreign countries strictly adhere to guidelines regarding home quarantine and do not venture out. She asked citizens to call district helpline 1077 if they find any persons who are supposed to be in-home quarantine, roaming outside. Necessary action will be taken against such persons with the help of local PHC and beat police.

On reports that a person who tested positive for Covid-19 in Kasargod had donated blood in Mangaluru, the DC said they are still to receive the official flow chart from her Kasargod counterpart and until then nothing can be confirmed.

Meanwhile, the lockdown in Dakshina Kannada district along with eight other districts in the state will continue till March 31. She said the situation will be similar like Sunday and only essential services like medical facilities, milk and grocery will be available. “I appeal the people of the district to show the same resolution which they displayed today during Janata Curfew,” said DC.