Bengaluru MLAs do their bit for Janata Curfew preparations

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: MLAs from Bengaluru, representing different political parties, are doing their bit to spread awareness on coronavirus. While some of them are adopting age-old methods, a few others are taking the help of technology. Food and Civil Supplies Minister K Gopaliah (Mahalakshmi Layout), organised public announcements at his constituency on Saturday.

At Rajajinagar, area MLA and Education Minister Suresh Kumar has arranged for a bucket of water and soap outside police stations. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday appealed to the people not to step out of their homes on Sunday.