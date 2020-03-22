STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Corona couple: Rajdhani staffer says he is afraid, will go for a full check-up

Over 700 passengers were on board the train with 31 in the 3-tier B3 coach alone. 

The duo were seated close to each other and kept chatting among themselves

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Among the innocent people whose lives were put to risk by the newly married couple who boarded B3 coach of the Bengaluru-New Delhi Rajdhani Express with the home quarantine stamp etched on their hands was the staffer responsible for supplying bedrolls to all passengers. Over 700 passengers were on board the train with 31 in the 3-tier B3 coach alone. 

Nanda Kumar Verma works for the Ernakulam-based Thamu and Sons, which is contracted with taking care of bedroll service on the Rajdhani. He appears to be the first one to meet the duo when they hopped on board the train at Secunderabad. They had got reserved berths numbered 3 and 7 on the train. “When I went to supply them linen, the woman was seated on Seat No. 7 while her husband had gone to the washroom. I gave it to her,” he said. “I only asked her seat number and handed it over to him. We did not interact much but with fluent Hindi she spoke I can say they are North Indians,” Verma said.

“From the duty chart, I knew they have boarded the train in a hurry. Their ticket was booked in the last minute through current reservation.” Asked about the general scene in the coach, Verma said there was an elderly passenger and two children below the age of six. The kids clung to their mother while their father was an army man, he added. “The duo were seated close to each other and kept chatting among themselves. The woman had mehandi behind on her hands and it appeared as if they were returning from a honeymoon vacation,” Verma added. 

As soon as news spread about the couple, the TTE immediately ensured that the senior citizen was shifted to the nearby coach and called up the Control Room and other staff, he added. “The couple were not wearing any masks. Most passengers too were not wearing them. The moment I heard they were stamped, I was filled with fear. The first thing I will do after the train reaches its destination at Nizammudin is to go for a full check-up,” Verma said. 

There was shock among passengers in the coach as the news broke out. “There was no panic around but the passengers were trying to leave the coach and go elsewhere,” he added. The coach was fully sanitised at Kazipet railway station and locked before it continued its journey. 

Daily wage labourer returning in train taking necessary precaution. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)
Health department staff testing passerby with infrared thermometer to detect symptoms of coronavirus infection at the Velanthavalam check post on the outskirts of Coimbatore on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/A Raja Chidambaram)
