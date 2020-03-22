Coronavirus outbreak: Karnataka postpones SSLC exams, closes border 

By Express News Service

In an emergency meeting held at 6 am on Sunday, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa decided to postpone SSLC exams, close state borders and selected the 1,700 bedded Victoria Hospital to be dedicated to tackle COVID-19.

He met with Dr. Devi Shetty, chairman and founder of Narayana Health, Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan, Minister of Health, Sriramulu and Minister of Medical Education, K Sudhakar and Home Minister Basvaraj Bommai.

S Suresh Kumar, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, has instructed to postpone the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations for 10th standard students, on Sunday, in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak. The exam was to be held from March 27 to April 9.

The last second pre-university examination however will take place on March 23, Monday.

Previously the 7th standard public exam, 8th and 9th standards exams were postponed until 31st March 2020.

The Minister will take a call and announce the revised dates in the first week of April.

A previous order issued by Department of Public Instruction read that students will be on study holidays until the new exam dates is announced.

This applies to all state and central boards including ICSE, CBSE, IGCSE, IB.

It was also decided that steps would be taken to obtain permission to test COVID-19 in more number of government and private hospitals with the help of Indian Council of Medical Research and National Institute of Virology, Pune.

Increasing number of lab tests, screening of domestic air passengers and postponing of elections were decided.

War rooms are to be opened, government guest house Balabrooie to be made into 24/7 war room, a press statement said.

Ration of next two months will be provided in advance and people have been advised to not move from city to visit villages.