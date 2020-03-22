Future tense as Karnataka prepares for next stages

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With districts that hitherto remained unaffected by COVID-19 now coming under its grip, the State Government is battling hard to prevent further spread of the virus. There are also concerns over the spike in numbers and the likelihood of the situation slipping into early third and fourth stages of the epidemic.

Dr K Sudhakar

“As of now, the situation is stable. But I have my own apprehensions because we are getting into the early third and fourth stages. That will be really difficult for us to contain,” Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar, who is also a member of the Task Force, told TNSE.

In the third stage, community transmission or people who have not come in contact with those who returned from aboard, test positive, and in the fourth stage, the disease takes the form of an epidemic. A large number of people have returned from countries that are already in the third and fourth stages of the epidemic and most of those who have tested positive have either returned from aboard or came in contact with those who returned.

“The World Health Organization initially said the virus has incubation period of 15 days, but in their quarantine protocols, they said 28 days. We need to observe quarantine for 34-35 days to understand how the virus behaves,” he said.