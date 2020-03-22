Govt to pitch Mysuru for heritage varsity

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kannada and Culture Minister C T Ravi plans to call dibs on India’s first Indian Institute of Heritage and Conservation, proposed in the Union budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in February.Ravi told The New Sunday Express that he would prepare a proposal requesting the Union government to select Mysuru as the location for the proposed university.

“Mysuru, which has a rich culture and tradition, is the best place to set up this university. We will approach the Union government next week and I will submit a memorandum, which will be signed by all MPs from Karnataka, to the finance minister,’’ he said.

The budget proposed that the university, dedicated to study and protect manuscripts, monuments and museums, would be set up under the Union Ministry of Culture and would have the status of as a deemed university.Mysuru already has the Oriental Research Institute, set up under the University of Mysuru. It collects, exhibits and even publishes rare texts written in various scripts, such as Devanagari, Brahmic, Nandinagari, Grantha, Malayalam and Tigalari scripts.

The centre houses over 45,000 palm leaf manuscript bundles. This is one of the reasons why the state government is confident of getting the heritage university to Mysuru. Ravi said, “As the finance minister represents Karnataka in the Rajya Sabha, we hope that she will give a nod for university.”