STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Govt to pitch Mysuru for heritage varsity

“Mysuru, which has a rich culture and tradition, is the best place to set up this university.

Published: 22nd March 2020 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kannada and Culture Minister C T Ravi plans to call dibs on India’s first Indian Institute of Heritage and Conservation, proposed in the Union budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in February.Ravi told The New Sunday Express that he would prepare a proposal requesting the Union government to select Mysuru as the location for the proposed university. 

“Mysuru, which has a rich culture and tradition, is the best place to set up this university. We will approach the Union government next week and I will submit a memorandum, which will be signed by all MPs from Karnataka, to the finance minister,’’ he said.

The budget proposed that the university, dedicated to study and protect manuscripts, monuments and museums, would be set up under the Union Ministry of Culture and would have the status of as a deemed university.Mysuru already has the Oriental Research Institute, set up under the University of Mysuru. It collects, exhibits and even publishes rare texts written in various scripts, such as Devanagari, Brahmic, Nandinagari, Grantha, Malayalam and Tigalari scripts. 

The centre houses over 45,000 palm leaf manuscript bundles. This is one of the reasons why the state government is confident of getting the heritage university to Mysuru. Ravi said, “As the finance minister represents Karnataka in the Rajya Sabha, we hope that she will give a nod for university.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Daily wage labourer returning in train taking necessary precaution. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)
Coronavirus: All passenger trains suspended, complete lockdown in 75 districts across India
Health department staff testing passerby with infrared thermometer to detect symptoms of coronavirus infection at the Velanthavalam check post on the outskirts of Coimbatore on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/A Raja Chidambaram)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu partially closes its border with Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp