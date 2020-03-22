STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hometown heroes

A school in Chitradurga district, using the techniques of Scouts and Guides, is training boys and girls in rescue skills

By G Subash Chandra
Express News Service

DAVANGERE: At the annual Kotturu Basaveshwara Jatra in Ballari district, hordes of devotees visit to partake in the festival. As they make their way to the temple, an enthusiastic group of school-goers is seen assisting them in finding their way around, while also helping to manage the crowd. Be it big fairs like the one at Kotturu, or the others like Nayakanahatti Thipperudraswamy Jatra and Durgamma Jatra which see a huge footfall, or even emergencies in the form of natural disasters, this young brigade is there offering the much-needed assistance to pilgrims or providing aid and relief to victims. This charged bunch of students from Vagdevi International Residential School in Holalkere taluk of Chitradurga district are on a mission to imbibe important life skills, which are not only helping to develop their own personality, but also to come to the aid of others during critical situations.

Last year, when parts of the state were inundated due to heavy rains, a team of around 100 students – mostly Rowers and Rangers from the Scouts and Guides from Vagdevi School -- supported relief operations by helping victims get medical aid, food and other necessities. How does a school based in ‘the most backward taluk in Karnataka’ manage to get its students to build such a robust skill-set? In a unique initiative – using the techniques of the Scouts and Guides – the school is giving its students hands-on training in adventure sports and related activities, thanks to its premises housing specific equipment and structures suited to chisel out youngsters who can emerge heroes when emergencies strike.

One can find structures known as a Monkey Bridge, Burma Bridge, Plank Crossing, Rope Climbing, Tarzan Swing, Sports Wall Climbing, Improvised Tent, and a series of other swings used to train people in various adventure activities and rescue operations. Shadakshara Deva D R – the man who designed these structures – says that the aim is to empower children through practical learning and the techniques used by the Scouts and Guides. “Along with providing education, we are making them sturdier to face any difficulties in future for which these adventure activities would be helpful.

Training usually received by the armed forces personnel is provided here, which will help them take part in rescue operations,” he says, adding that they are trained in bailing out people and evacuating them during the emergencies and also towards the smooth functioning of big gatherings and events, which see massive crowds. The purpose of the Scout Movement has always been to develop youngsters in achieving their full physical, intellectual, emotional, social and spiritual potential as individuals, responsible citizens and as members of the community. And these students are trained by the Scouts in the school, using the latter’s tools and techniques, which include the construction of these structures – Monkey bridge, Burma bridge, Artificial wall for climbing, hurdles like planks, poles and ropes used for crossing (rivers and streams).

This programme was motivated by the Central Government’s ‘Fit India Movement’, with the sole purpose to empower the local children. “This type of training, when imparted to the children and youth alike, helps fire them up with the spirit of the Scouts and gets them involved in activities which will help build their physical strength, develop their personalities and turn them into responsible adults,” Deva says. Currently, this is the only school which claims to have designed such structures, “which are temporary today, but with plans to convert them into permanent fixtures in future,” says Sunitha Mallikarjun, District Commissioner of Scouts and Guides.

About 1,000 students of Vagdevi School have already been trained in these critical skills till date through this equipment, but the number is only increasing as various other schools are also requesting if they could use these facilities. Boxing legend Muhammad Ali had once said: “I hated every minute of training, but I said, ‘Don’t quit. Suffer now and live the rest of your life as a champion.” This resonates when one sees these structures constructed at a school in the hinterlands of Karnataka, which is training a new breed of tough champions who come to the rescue of those in need when it matters.

Decoding  the  structures

Wall Climbing
Artificial wall climbing is a form of adventure activity, in which children are made to climb the wall using rope

Burma Bridge
It has two parallel ropes - one above the other - strung from poles/trees, at a height of 25 feet. Participants are divided into teams. At a time, two participants climb the structure from opposite ends 
using ladders and walk across the ropes to the centre of the structure. They walk on one rope, while holding the other one at the length of the shoulder/head for support. Participants are secured  with harnesses and the guiding/belay ropes are handled by instructors.

Monkey Bridge
Is prepared using ropes and tied either to bamboos or trees on both sides and used to evacuate people in case of floods. Students are trained at a very young age so that they are prepared to handle emergencies.

Ropes, planks and poles
These are used to train the children on ways to cross hurdles, especially rivers and streams, mainly during floods. The same technique is used in training by the armed forces.

