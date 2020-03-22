STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka HC slams probe in 10-year-old murder

The investigating officer’s “lethargic attitude” led to acquital of the six accused in the case

Published: 22nd March 2020 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (EPS| Debdutta Mitra)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a far-reaching judgment, the Karnataka High Court has ordered the state police to reinvestigate the decade-old murder of a 19-year-old after taking the police to task for a shoddy investigation and also issued various directions on the investigation of heinous crimes. Six people, including two minors, accused of murdering Mahaveer Jain, in Doddaballapura town on August 29, 2010, were acquitted by a trial court on October 26, 2013, prompting the prosecution to appeal the verdict before the High Court.

Setting aside the acquittal order, a division bench of Justices SN Satyanarayana and HP Sandesh observed that in spite of such a ghastly act, the investigating officer took the case casually and made no attempt to bring the accused to book. “On the contrary, his lethargic attitude allowed the case to be closed with a verdict of acquittal, which any person with conscience cannot accept,” the bench said.

The officer who investigated the case, ST Siddalingappa, is currently posted at the State Intelligence Investigation Wing.“This court would not jump to the conclusion that the accused should be punished. Instead, this Court feels there should be a fair trial where all attempts should be made to bring the alleged guilt of the accused to book, for which no attempt is made by the IO... We feel that the judgement and order of acquittal by the IV Additional District and Sessions Court, Doddaballapura, is required to be set aside and the matter requires further consideration”, the bench said.  

Mahaveer Jain, who was the son of a jeweller, was brought up under affluent circumstances in a small town. His social status was well known, the order said. The prime accused, Rakshith, a childhood friend and classmate of the victim, bullied Jain right from childhood. Initially, Rakshith extorted small amounts of money, but subsequently joined a group of criminals particularly, accused No. 4 who was involved in a murder case.

He formed a group and tried to extort lakhs of rupees and gold ornaments from the victim. The harassment eventually led to the group holding the victim for ransom and finally killing him for not entertaining their illegal demands. Accused 1 and 6, who were then minors, allegedly stabbed the victim 28 times above the waist. The group then burned his body and dumped it. Both the lower and upper portion of waist was completely eaten away by dogs. 

Directions to the DG&IGP:

  • Appoint a fresh IO in a month
  • Probe to be completed within 3 months, trial in six months
  • Initiate disciplinary action against the IO 
  • Circulate a copy of the judgement to IOs in State
  • Training for IOs in 6 months on probe of heinous offences

Directions to trial courts and prosecution:

  • Judges in criminal trials should be vigilant in ensuring fair trial
  • Criminal courts must oversee actions of prosecution and investigation agencies 
  • If courts suspect foul play, they must use their vast powers to ensure genuine prosecution

