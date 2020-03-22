STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka man with travel history to Australia tests positive for coronavirus, first case in Dharwad

According to sources, he came to his native Dharwad from Australia via Dubai and Goa on March 12. After he suffered cold and cough, he got admitted to a private hospital there.

Published: 22nd March 2020 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Tamil Nadu

For representational purposes (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALI: A 33-year-old man, who returned from Australia, has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dharwad and was admitted in KIMS hospital, Hubballi for the last few days.

With this new position case, the total number of positive cases in Karnataka has reached 21. It is first positive case in Dharwad district.

As the symptoms were similar to coronavirus, the doctors referred him to KIMS hospital in Hubballi on March 18.

The doctors in KIMS took samples of throat swabs and sent it for testing to VDRL in Shivamogga. The report came on Sunday morning.

The man is from Hosayellapur area in Dharwad. He spent almost six days at home and soon after he tested positive, the district administration banned entry and exit of Hosayellapur areas for 3 km surroundings.

Meanwhile the administration has set up checkposts at Nuggikeri, Kelageri and University of Agricultural Sciences to check the entry and exit of people to the city.

The hospital authority started contact tracking survey in the hospital premises in Sunday. 

