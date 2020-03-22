Man gets death sentence for killing his young children 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 35-year-old man was sentenced to death for the murder of his two children by the 45th City Civil and Sessions Court in Bengaluru on Friday. By law, death sentences have to be confirmed by the High Court. After hearing the arguments of the counsel of the accused and prosecution in detail, examining witnesses and evidence, the Judge E Rajivgowda, noted that the charge against Satish Kumar that he murdered his children had been proved and sentenced him to death.

According to a release by the DCP (South), the judge observed that killing of minors is a heinous crime as “they are considered equal to god”. Satish Kumar married Jyothi in 2010 and the couple had two children -- Shivashankar (5) and Aditya (4). Satish, a daily-wage labourer, was an alcoholic and harassed and assaulted Jyothi for money.

On November 15, 2016, Jyothi, a domestic labourer, went to work and told Satish to turn off the stove on which she had kept a pot of curry for cooking. When she returned, she found the curry had burnt and asked Satish about it. Angry at this, Satish dragged her out of the house and assaulted her. Joythi’s mother Rathnamma took her daughter and children to her house.

The next day, Joythi went for work as usual while her sister Prema dropped off the children to a daycare centre. Satish brought his children to his house from the centre and brutally murdered them by hitting them on the head and face with an iron rod. The incident came to light when Jyothi went to the centre to pick them. Subramanyapura police registered a case.