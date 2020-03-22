No lockdown for lawmakers!

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s a stark contradiction. While the state government has imposed restrictions on public gatherings, it has been conducting the legislative session. Politicians of all hues are enthusiastically supporting Sunday’s “Janata Curfew” to fight Covid, but from Monday, they reassemble to discuss budget proposals. Social distancing, which the PM and CM are advocating to prevent coronavirus spread, has been reduced to a joke as hundreds of people, including lawmakers, support staff, officials, police and media, gather at Vidhana Soudha during the session.

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said he aired his opinion with the chief minister and requested him to close the session. Even opposition JDS and Congress want the session to adjourn. “It is not appropriate for the government to conduct the session. The government should adjourn the House before people get the impression that it is not doing what it preaches,” said former CM HD Kumaraswamy.

“All of us come there (Vidhana Soudha). We cross thousands and sit there for eight to nine hours. All that you are advocating others, you are doing it here. The CM can move an amendment to the budget proposal. We can convert it into a vote-on-account for next three months and later we can reassemble and take up other things in detail,” Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar said.