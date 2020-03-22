STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
To fight COVID-19 better, IAS officers get extra responsibilities

Many senior IAS officers have been given additional responsibilities to specifically look into various measures taken to stop the spread of coronavirus.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Many senior IAS officers have been given additional responsibilities to specifically look into various measures taken to stop the spread of coronavirus.  Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar issued a memo saying that as per the directions of CM BS Yediyurappa to monitor and control Covid-19, senior officers with additional responsibilities will work in coordination with the Additional Chief Secretary (Department of Health and Family Welfare).

According to the memo, Atalji Janasnehi Kendra Director Meena Nagaraj will monitor people coming from abroad. She will look after surveillance at points of entry.  Arundhati Chandrashekar, Director of National Urban Livelihoods Mission, will handle community surveillance, quarantine and home isolation. Dr CN Manjunath, Director of Jayadeva Cardiology, will take care of lab testing, while IAS  officers Gaurav Gupta and Gunjan Krishna together will look into logistics of materials needed. PC Jaffar, Secretary to the Finance Department, will look into capacity building.

Along with them, IAS officers Gangaram Baderia and S Ziyaullah will look into isolation wards in hospitals. T K Anil Kumar has been given the task of coordinating with all DCs and get updates every day.  Additional Chief Secretary Ramana Reddy will look into IT. Shikha will look into social media and posters, while Munish Mudgil will look into 104 helpline and mobile apps.

New tasks

