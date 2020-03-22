Toll collection hit in Karnataka as temples close, people stay home 

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Contractors who operate toll plazas in and around Bengaluru are rattled by the dip in travel caused by the dreaded coronavirus. They said that the last time they witnessed such a dip was during demonetisation. A senior National Highway Official of India source said that toll plazas across the country reported anywhere between 20% and 30% reduction in the collection of toll. However, due to tourist locations and temples announcing a closure throughout this week, as much as 50% of their business could soon take a beating, they said.

Krishna Rao, a senior manager of Lanco, which is contracted with Hoskote, Mulbagal, Nelamangala and Bellur Cross plazas, says there is a 15% dip in business presently. “With the closure announced for the Tirupati Temple and many others, it is going to be very tough for us. So many vehicles would come via Hoskote to reach Tirupati. The Andhra Pradesh State Corporation has cancelled many buses too which contributed to a significant portion of our collection. The slump in our business could soon touch anywhere between 40% and 50%,” he said. Again, the toll booths at Nelamangala and Bellur Cross are used by people who want to make a quick weekend getaway.

“Unlike other industries, the government will not come forward to help us because the maintenance of these booths is our lookout,” he added. A staffer at Parle Toll Plaza, which is located beyond Yeshwantpur toward Tumakuru, said, “We too have suffered a 10% to 15% business drop as of now. But we think it will dip further.” The introduction of FASTag at toll booths has come a relief for toll booth staffers, said an agent at a toll plaza. “We do not have to come in contact with another individual for handing over receipt or collecting cash. It is safer for everyone involved.”

Chamundi Hill shrine closed

The Karnataka endowment department has banned the entry of public into the Chamundi Hill temple. The hill shrine will be closed to general public until further orders. However, rituals like puja will be held as usual and the public are told to keep away.