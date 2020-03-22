STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Toll collection hit in Karnataka as temples close, people stay home 

Contractors who operate toll plazas in and around Bengaluru are rattled by the dip in travel caused by the dreaded coronavirus.

Published: 22nd March 2020 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Contractors who operate toll plazas in and around Bengaluru are rattled by the dip in travel caused by the dreaded coronavirus. They said that the last time they witnessed such a dip was during demonetisation. A senior National Highway Official of India source said that toll plazas across the country reported anywhere between 20% and 30% reduction in the collection of toll. However, due to tourist locations and temples announcing a closure throughout this week, as much as 50% of their business could soon take a beating, they said. 

Krishna Rao, a senior manager of Lanco, which is contracted with Hoskote, Mulbagal, Nelamangala and Bellur Cross plazas, says there is a 15% dip in business presently. “With the closure announced for the Tirupati Temple and many others, it is going to be very tough for us. So many vehicles would come via Hoskote to reach Tirupati. The Andhra Pradesh State Corporation has cancelled many buses too which contributed to a significant portion of our collection. The slump in our business could soon touch anywhere between 40% and 50%,” he said. Again, the toll booths at Nelamangala and Bellur Cross are used by people who want to make a quick weekend getaway. 

“Unlike other industries, the government will not come forward to help us because the maintenance of these booths is our lookout,” he added. A staffer at Parle Toll Plaza, which is located beyond Yeshwantpur toward Tumakuru, said, “We too have suffered a 10% to 15% business drop as of now. But we think it will dip further.” The introduction of FASTag at toll booths has come a relief for toll booth staffers, said an agent at a toll plaza. “We do not have to come in contact with another individual for handing over receipt or collecting cash. It is safer for everyone involved.”

Chamundi Hill shrine closed
The Karnataka endowment department has banned the entry of public into the Chamundi Hill temple. The hill shrine will be closed to general public until further orders.  However, rituals like puja will be held as usual and the public are told to  keep away.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Daily wage labourer returning in train taking necessary precaution. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)
Coronavirus: All passenger trains suspended, complete lockdown in 75 districts across India
Health department staff testing passerby with infrared thermometer to detect symptoms of coronavirus infection at the Velanthavalam check post on the outskirts of Coimbatore on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/A Raja Chidambaram)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu partially closes its border with Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp