Won’t meet public for a few days: Shivakumar
Published: 22nd March 2020 06:22 AM | Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 06:22 AM | A+A A-
BENGALURU: Newly-elected KPCC president DK Shivakumar, who has been meeting many leaders and people recently, said he will stop it for a few days, starting from Saturday. “The virus will spread if we do not take precautionary measures. I will not meet people at my Sadashivanagar residence and KPCC
office,” he said.