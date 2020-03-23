1000 ventilators for Karnataka: Health Minister Sriramulu on COVID-19 preparedness

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A decision was made to purchase 1000 ventilators at a high level meeting held in Vikas Soudha on Monday, with respect to COVID-19 outbreak. Minister of Health and Family Welfare Sriramulu and Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan held a meeting with ventilator manufacturers.

A Mysuru-based company called Skanray Technologies will supply ventilators. Sanitizer and thermal scanners will also be purchased from other companies.

10 lakh triple layer N95 masks and 5 lakhs of personal protective equipment will be purchased as well from HLL company (Hindustan Latex Limited).

It was decided that loudspeakers will announce the need for social distancing among people in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.