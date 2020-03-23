Bhatkal man tests positive for coronavirus, kept under medical watch

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A 22-year-old man from Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district has tested positive for COVID- 19 on Sunday. The youth, who arrived at Mangaluru International Airport from Dubai via a SpiceJet flight on March 19, was directly shifted to an isolation ward at District Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru, as he was showing symptoms. His swab results came on Sunday.



Sindhu B Rupesh, Deputy Commissioner, Dakshina Kannada, told reporters that the patient was among the 165 passengers who travelled on the Dubai flight. Co-passengers and crew have been put in quarantine and their health is being closely monitored.



The DC has told residents of Mangaluru not to panic, as the patient was directly shifted to the hospital and did not come in contact with anyone apart from those on the flight. The DC has asked citizens to call the district helpline 1077 if they find any persons who are supposed to be under home quarantine roaming around outside. Necessary action will be taken against such persons, she added.