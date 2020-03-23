Coronavirus: All teachers to work from home till March 31 in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Days after the closure of schools from classes one to six and the postponing of exams for classes 7 to 10, the government has now directed all teachers in government, aided and unaided schools to work from home till March 31.



All teaching and non-teaching staff, contract teachers, those with honorary posts, researchers and all other staff members of government educational institutions are directed to treat this time (till March 31) as duty period, and not leave, as per the department of public instruction’s circular addressed to all deputy directors of public instruction (administration), zonal block education officers and head teachers.



All teaching and non-teaching staff of aided, unaided and government PU colleges will be also be allowed to work from home. Results of first-year PU students will be deferred and a new date will be announced, the department of Pre-Unversity Education said on Sunday. The results were to be announced on March 27.