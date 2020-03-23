Coronavirus outbreak: Karnataka has sealed its borders, have you?

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With more cases of COVID-19 being reported from different parts of the state, the government on Sunday decided to shut down all commercial activities, except essential services, in nine districts starting Monday till March 31. The districts that will be shut down are Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Kalaburgi, Mysuru, Kodagu, Dharwad, Chikkaballapur, Dakshina Kannada (Mangaluru) and Belagavi.

Commercial establishments, shops, godowns, workshops and all services related to non-essential commodities and services will remain shut. Essential services like food, ration shops, milk/fruits/groceries/vegetables/fish/meat shops will, however, remain open. Emergency service personnel, government offices, banks and ATMs will be operational in all the nine districts under lockdown.

In a 6 am meeting on Sunday with representatives of the medical fraternity and his taskforce on COVID-19, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa decided to seal Karnataka’s borders to stop the spread of the virus. With the Indian Railways suspending all passenger, express and mail trains across the country till March 31, Karnataka too decided to suspend public road transport services on Monday for now. While screening was limited to international air passengers at airports so far, the government has decided to start screening of domestic passengers as well.

Speaking to the media after his meeting with Dr Devi Prasad Shetty of Narayana Health, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwathnarayana, Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar and Health Minister Sriramulu who joined over the phone, Yediyurappa announced new measures by his government to contain COVID-19.

“The Balabrooie Guest House will be converted into a Corona war room,” he said. The guest house will serve as a control room for officials engaged in management of the crisis. Apart from the task force and crack team formed by the government, task forces will be set up in every district for containing the spread of the virus. With the Central Government approving private labs to conduct tests, the government is hoping to scale up testing for COVID-19. The Indian Council of Medical Research on Sunday approved 114 government laboratories to conduct tests for the Coronavirus which includes seven in Karnataka.

“The 1,700-bed Victoria Hospital will be converted into a specialised facility to treat COVID-19 patients. Those who are currently being treated at Victoria Hospital will be shifted to other hospitals. Lab facilities will be increased so that a minimum of 200 persons can be tested for every 10 lakh people. All symptomatic and asymptomatic contacts of those who tested positive for COVID-19 will be subjected to medical examination,” said Yediyurappa. Elections to public offices as well as private entities have been put off.

The Health and Family Welfare department, in an order, said, “All labour-intensive industries shall work at 50 per cent strength on a rotational basis ensuring social distancing measures are strictly adhered to. They are advised not to remove any worker on this account and advised to sanction paid leave on these days to the remaining workers.”

Inter-district transport off



Inter-district and inter-state transport from the nine districts under shutdown will remain suspended till March 31.



While all AC buses will remain off the roads, Metro in Bengaluru will be halted till March 31.