Despite coronavirus symptoms, Mysuru patient sent home; 13 contacts being screened

The DC said that in all, 13 people have been identified as the primary and second contacts of the patient, of whom four are identified as high-risk contacts and have been placed under home-quarantine.

KR Circle in Mysuru wears a deserted look because of the Janata Curfew. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: With Mysuru recording its first COVID-19 patient, it has now emerged that the man was sent from Bengaluru to Mysuru, despite showing symptoms at the airport. According to authorities, the patient who travelled on an Air India flight from Dubai, with a stopover at Goa, landed in Bengaluru at 5.50am on March 20 (Friday). He was shifted to Akash Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Centre (AIMS&RC) near KIA, as his t h e r mal scan showed symptoms.

However, sources said the hospital sent the patient home after screening ruled out COVID-19, forcing him to travel to Mysuru by taxi, where he immediately reported to the COVID-19 screening centre in KR Hospital. He was placed in isolation and declared positive after tests. Confirming this, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Shankar said they are clueless about how this happened and added that they have written to the state authorities, and a reply is awaited.

13 contacts traced

The DC said that in all, 13 people have been identified as the primary and second contacts of the patient, of whom four are identified as high-risk contacts and have been placed under home-quarantine. Of these, one person is from Chikkaballapur, two from Mandya and the remaining from Mysuru, including medical staff and a taxi driver. Meanwhile, the patient is reportedly out of danger and with his treatment procedures starting on Saturday, he is in a stable condition.

2 staffers suspended for sharing info on patient

Mysuru: With test reports of Mysuru’s first COVID-19 patient doing the rounds on social media and messaging platforms within minutes of announcing the case, one permanent staffer at KR Hospital was suspended and one contract staffer fired for spreading information. Details of the patient’s address and his contact were on social media, putting the patient and his family’s privacy in jeopardy, the DC said. According to sources, cybercrime sleuths are also investigating the issue.

