Empty roads, monuments attract selfie enthusiasts in Karnataka on janata curfew day

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

MYSURU: With traffic on Mysuru roads down to a miniscule number, what with most people staying indoors to observe the voluntary Janata Curfew, deserted streets, circles and heritage monuments were in demand on Sunday as selfie enthusiasts chose them for that perfect backdrop.

The otherwise bustling roads wore a deserted look and the unfamiliar monotony was occasionally broken by the odd private vehicle. The empty roads drew curious people to vantage positions, who clicked selfies and photos with families. KR Circle, Chamaraja Circle and Devaraja Market were a few of the favourite spots.

Kiran, an SSLC student from Kyatamaranahalli, told The New Indian Express that this was a rare opportunity for him to capture the heritage essence of the historical city. “These spots normally see hordes of commuters and tourists jostling to click photos. I got my chance today without the struggle,” he said.

He said that he and his friends were celebrating the fact that SSLC exams had been postponed.

One family chose to livestream their ride on a two-wheeler along an empty road – two children in tow. Not finding it amusing, police men on duty reprimanded them and asked them to go home. “You can step out only for essentials,” one of them told the family.