STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

First COVID-19 positive case reported in Dharwad, three km area under lockdown

On March 17, he developed a cough and cold and went to a private hospital for a checkup.

Published: 23rd March 2020 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

Civic workers sanitise checkposts, in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)

By ARUN KUMAR HURALIMATH/ RAGHOTTA M KOPPAR
Express News Service

HUBBALLI/GADAG: Dharwad detected its first COVID-positive case on Sunday. A 33-years old man from Dharwad, who returned from abroad, was tested positive and is being treated at an isolated ward at KIMS Hospital in Hubballi.

He arrived in his hometown of Dharwad from Australia via Dubai and Muscat. He landed at the Panaji airport on March 12 evening and then took a NWKRTC bus, Panaji-Gadag (KA 26 F 962), to Dharwad to reach at 1 am on March 13.

On March 17, he developed a cough and cold and went to a private hospital for a checkup. The doctors, who suspected it to be a case of coronavirus, sent him to SDM Medical College Hospital and was placed under quarantine for four days till Saturday. His throat swab was sent to the Virology Research and Diagnostic Lab in Shivamogga, which confirmed that he was positive.

The district administration was alerted and the patient was shifted to KIMS Hospital on Sunday. It is said that the patient, from Hosayellapur area in Dharwad, had placed himself under home quarantine since March 13. He came out of his house to consult doctors at the private hospital only after developing symptoms.

Once the district administration was alerted, the entire Hosayallapur area was cordoned off and entry and exit points were sealed by declaring a 3-km radius as contaminated.

The administration set up checkposts at Nuggikeri, Kelageri and University of Agricultural Sciences to check the entry and exit of people to the city. Gadag Deputy Commissioner MG Hiremath said, “We cannot identify all the passengers who travelled with him on the bus. But we request other passengers to immediately visit the GIMS hospital in Gadag.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus coronavirus outbreak coronavirus in India coronavirus death toll COVID 19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Belling the corona cat: Naveen Patnaik, OPS and India clap for India's covid warriors
Centre has advised State Governments to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in virus-hit 75 districts. (Photo | Parveen negi, EPS)
Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 7; Centre advises virus-hit states to lockdown 75 districts
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems of hope, faith to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp