First COVID-19 positive case reported in Dharwad, three km area under lockdown

Express News Service

HUBBALLI/GADAG: Dharwad detected its first COVID-positive case on Sunday. A 33-years old man from Dharwad, who returned from abroad, was tested positive and is being treated at an isolated ward at KIMS Hospital in Hubballi.

He arrived in his hometown of Dharwad from Australia via Dubai and Muscat. He landed at the Panaji airport on March 12 evening and then took a NWKRTC bus, Panaji-Gadag (KA 26 F 962), to Dharwad to reach at 1 am on March 13.

On March 17, he developed a cough and cold and went to a private hospital for a checkup. The doctors, who suspected it to be a case of coronavirus, sent him to SDM Medical College Hospital and was placed under quarantine for four days till Saturday. His throat swab was sent to the Virology Research and Diagnostic Lab in Shivamogga, which confirmed that he was positive.

The district administration was alerted and the patient was shifted to KIMS Hospital on Sunday. It is said that the patient, from Hosayellapur area in Dharwad, had placed himself under home quarantine since March 13. He came out of his house to consult doctors at the private hospital only after developing symptoms.

Once the district administration was alerted, the entire Hosayallapur area was cordoned off and entry and exit points were sealed by declaring a 3-km radius as contaminated.

The administration set up checkposts at Nuggikeri, Kelageri and University of Agricultural Sciences to check the entry and exit of people to the city. Gadag Deputy Commissioner MG Hiremath said, “We cannot identify all the passengers who travelled with him on the bus. But we request other passengers to immediately visit the GIMS hospital in Gadag.”