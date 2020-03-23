Mysuru cops force milk stall shut, video goes viral

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Tension prevailed at Janata Nagar here when police forcefully shut a shop selling milk on Sunday amid the ‘Janata Curfew’. The entire incident was recorded in a CCTV camera, which has gone viral now.Kumar, owner of a milk shop, informed TNIE that he was selling milk when a few policemen objected to it and forcefully shut his shop.



“A few policemen including senior cops from the Saraswathipuram arrived near my shop. They asked me to shut shop. I informed that milk was an essential commodity and the authorities had clarified that all essential services can operate. But the police forcefully shut my shop,” said Kumar.