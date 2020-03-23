STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Session will not be curtailed due to coronavirus, says Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa

Former CM and senior JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy too said, 'The government has to wake up and adjourn the session.'

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The pressure is building on the government from all quarters to adjourn the ongoing legislature session, which is scheduled to continue till March-end, because of the coronavirus scare. But Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday made it clear that the session will go on as per schedule. “We do not want to send out a message of fear to the people by cutting short the duration,” he said.

Congress MLA, representing Shantinagar, told TNIE, “I have written to the Assembly Speaker and also told both Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah that it is time they treated this as an emergency.’’

Former CM and senior JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy too said, “The government has to wake up and adjourn the session. It is saying something and doing something else. There is a direction from the Centre to avoid large gatherings. But during the session, hundreds of people, including legislators, bureaucrats and media persons, congregate at Vidhana Soudha which is not right. As we need to combat the coronavirus spread, it is good to have some self-imposed restrictions.” With the clamour rising, Home Minister Basavraj Bommai said, “We will decide tomorrow (Monday).’’

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy said, “The Business Advisory Committee has to decide on any adjournment. There are some issues that need to be taken up and decided during the session.” The government is concerned because the session has to pass the Money Bill, without which it will have no money to spend from April 1.

Once the Bill is passed and other issues of immediate concern are taken up, the Houses can be adjourned, sources said. Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, Yediyurappa, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and others have to meet and decide on this, they said. Many legislators expressed concern that since Bengaluru has been declared coronavirus hit, along with Mysuru, Kalaburagi and other districts, they would like to move back to their home constituencies. They pointed out that each legislator has a team of eight to ten members. With over 200 legislators, there could be over 2,000 people who are at risk.

