SSLC exams, last PU paper put off amid coornavirus outbreak in Karnataka

The last paper of the PUC II examination (English) which was to be held today, has also been postponed.

Published: 23rd March 2020 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

school teachers, exams

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations have been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The Class 10 exams were scheduled to be held from March 27 to April 9. The decision follows instructions from Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Sunday.

The last paper of the PUC II examination (English) which was to be held on March 23, has also been postponed. A decision on the new dates of the exams will be taken in the first week of April, an official order issued on Sunday said.

“Initially, we thought we will arrange transport services for PU II students to write their last paper. We did not want any student to miss their exam due to shutdown of public transport services. But we also did not want any student falling ill after writing the exam. Hence, we decided to postpone it as well,” Suresh Kumar said in a video message.

Earlier this month, the Class 7 public exam and final exams for Classes 8 and 9 for all boards were postponed until March 31. An earlier order by the Department of Public Instruction said students will be on study holidays until further notice.

coronavirus coronavirus impact COVID 19
