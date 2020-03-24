Amid COVID chaos, Finance Bill gets push, to be passed on Tuesday

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state assembly’s budget session that was to be held till March 31 will be cut short in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. The House, which is currently discussing the Finance Bill tabled by Chief minister BS Yediyurappa, is expected to conclude debates and pass the bill on Tuesday.Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri is expected to adjourn the House sine die by Tuesday afternoon as of legislators from all parties are demanding cutting short of business.

On Monday, the assembly wore a deserted look with barely 75 out of 222 MLAs attending the session. While 35 Congress and JDS MLAs were in the House, there were just about 12 ministers and 28 legislators on the treasury benches. The House witnessed chaos over the Opposition demanding a discussion on the coronavirus pandemic which was turned down by the Speaker.

Discussion on the contentious budget bill that has been criticised by the Opposition for being vague and secretive began last week. The Opposition has been demanding that the government come clean on specific fund allocations, detailed accounts of schemes where funds have been cut and assurance that no popular welfare schemes would be altered.

On Monday, however, coronavirus marred the session. Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah moved a notice for adjournment motion to discuss the impact of coronavirus in the state. The Speaker refused to entertain the notice, alleging that it wasn’t submitted in time. Despite the Opposition demanding that the House should take stock of the situation, the Speaker remained adamant on not entertaining the notice, leading to a war of words.

“You shouldn’t be asking for a notice to discuss something as important as coronavirus,” Siddaramaiah said. “Nine districts have been locked down. Don’t ignore it. This is a demonic government that’s failing to understand the seriousness of the situation,” he said .

Ruckus prevailed with members demanding discussions on various issues other than the Finance Bill. As the bill has to be passed before March 31, the government and the Opposition have now agreed to conclude discussions on Tuesday and pass the Bill in both Houses, after which the session will be adjourned.