Govt workers can take leave for ‘self-quarantine’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the number of COVID-19 cases increasing across the country, the Karnataka government has made it easier for its employees to take leave if they want to remain in “self-quarantine.”

According to a circular, employees above 50 years of age or those being treated for diabetes, respiratory illness, kidney ailments or other diseases are eligible to take leave till April 4, 2020, without even having to produce medical certificates.

The government has announced a lockdown till March-end in nine districts, including Bengaluru, that have reported COVID-19 positive cases.

“We welcome the government’s decision. We are also asking the state government to close all government offices that are not part of ‘essential services’ for one at least one week,” said R Srikant, president, Karnataka Legislative Council Secretariat Employees Association.

“In most cases, government employees are the heads of the family, and if they fall sick, it will impact the entire family. So they need to take care of their health,” he added.

The state government employees association had earlier submitted a memorandum to the Chief Secretary, stating that it is difficult for employees to report to work in the absence of public transport.