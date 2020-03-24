STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kalaburagi thumbs nose at Section 144

Autorickshaws, two-wheelers and four-wheelers plied around in usual numbers, while the exception was city transport buses that were off the road.

coronavirus

For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Though the Kalaburagi district administration and police commissioner extended prohibitory orders under Section 144 to the entire the district till Wednesday evening, life was normal in the city and other parts of the district on Monday. However, some police personnel, who were stationed on main roads, tried to convince people not to be on the road unnecessarily as it could spread the deadly coronavirus.

Autorickshaws, two-wheelers and four-wheelers plied around in usual numbers, while the exception was city transport buses that were off the road. Grocery, vegetable and medical shops that have been exempted from curfew orders were functioning normally. But some photocopying, laundry and tailoring shops too were open, violating the orders. On Sunday, Janata Curfew was total as all shops and business establishments shut voluntarily, and people were not seen on the roads. But on Monday, people seemed to forget the importance of maintaining social distance and exercising self-restraint from moving out of the house. The police too ignored enforcing the prohibitory orders. A few days ago, an elderly man died due to coronavirus and two others were tested positive in Kalaburagi. The reports of seven other suspected COVID patients are still awaited.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp