Karnataka sees highest jump of 7 in fresh corona cases

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Monday recorded the highest jump in coronavirus cases in Karnataka. Seven more cases were added to the existing tally of 26, raising the total infected cases in the state to 33. While five additional cases were from Bengaluru, the other two patients were from Kerala who had come to Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) from abroad. Patient 27 is a 46-year-old male from Kerala who had a travel history to Dubai and arrived in Bengaluru on March 22.

At present the case is being isolated and treated in Mysore. The patient has three high-risk primary contacts and four secondary contacts who have been traced and are house -quarantined. Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar said the person arrived at KIA on an Emirates flight from Dubai and later took a taxi to reach Mysuru where he stayed in a room before getting admitted at KR Hospital. Patient 28 is male (38), a Bengalurean who travelled to Dubai and arrived in India on March 17 and is being treated at a designated hospital. Patient 29, a 41-year-old Bengalurean, arrived in India on March 13 from London and is being treated.

Patient 30 is a 30-year-old female, and wife of patient 17, a Bengalurean (39), who had come from Amsterdam on March 19. Patient 31, a 24-year-old male who had a history of travelling to UK and Dubai, arrived here on March 18. Patient 32, a 60-year-old Bengalurean, had history of travelling to Germany. This case is also isolated at a designated hospital. Patient 33, a resident of Kannur (22), Kerala, had history of travelling to Dubai and had arrived in Bengaluru on March 22.