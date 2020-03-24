Karnataka shutdown: Bootleggers make merry as liquor outlets remain closed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Liquor shops remained shut in nine districts of the state including Bengaluru Urban on Monday following a government order. But the closure encouraged the illegal sale of liquor in many places.

The state government had issued an order on Sunday stating that only essential items and services will be available in Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Dharwad, Chikkaballapur and Kodagu districts till March 31.

Following this, the excise department instructed pubs, bars and restaurants and MRP liquor shops in Bengaluru city to remain closed. As the order had not reached every outlet, some shops functioned, creating confusion among the retailers. Pubs and bars and restaurants in the city have been closed for a week.

However, all bars and government liquor outlets (MSIL) were open in Belagavi and the business saw a spurt for the past one week. Several bars were bustling with customers since Monday morning.

In Shivamogga, wine shops were open, while bar and restaurants closed on Monday morning.Velu of Srinivasa Wine stores of Kashipura said, “from last Saturday, we have been asking our customers to come in queues”.

Wine shops had been shut down across Shivamogga district in support of Janata Curfew on Sunday. But most wine shopowners felt that the sales came down drastically as many customers had bought liquor on Saturday.

The wine shopowners are also taking the utmost care in ensuring social distancing among customers. Customers have to come in queues and they are not allowed to drink standing next to the shop, said a number of shops.

In Kalaburagi city, only groceries and vegetable shops and pharmacies were open, while all other shops including liquor stores were closed. Liquor shops have been closed for the last three days in the city.

However, it is alleged that liquor is being sold in grocery shops illegally in rural areas, especially in Afzalpur and Aland taluks.

Even residents of Kalaburagi city manage to get liquor from such shops, sources said. But, excise officials have denied it.

In Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu districts, all shops including liquor stores were closed. In Mysuru, wine shops that had opened briefly were shut by the authorities.

Sale of liquor in other districts was allowed as usual.