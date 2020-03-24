STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala man from Dubai tests positive

On Sunday, a 35-year-old man who had returned from Dubai had tested positive for COVID-19.

Mysuru-based artiste Yoganand creates awareness on COVID-19 through an art work on Monday | Udayshankar S

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A 46-year-old man from Kerala, returning from Dubai, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. It was the second confirmed coronavirsus case reported in Mysuru.Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar said the man flew to Bengaluru from Dubai by an Emirates flight and took a taxi from the Kempegowda International Airport to Mysuru where he stayed in a room before being admitted to KR Hospital. The route map of the patient shows that he boarded a direct flight at 9.50 pm from Dubai on Saturday and landed in Bengaluru at 2.55 am on Sunday.

He took a Flybus to Akash Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, but went back to the airport. He later booked a taxi from the airport to Mysuru, had a tea break at Kengeri and checked in to a lodge on Meena Bazar Road at Mandi Mohalla area in Mysuru around 8.30 am. He was taken to KR Hospital at 1.45 pm on a bike by a relative. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning.

On Sunday, a 35-year-old man who had returned from Dubai had tested positive for COVID-19."Both the patients are stable at KR Hospital. They will be shifted to the new district hospital which has been converted into a special COVID-19 hospital," Sankar said.

Both the patients had travelled to Mysuru from Bengaluru despite reportedly showing symptoms at the airport. Both had been taken to hospital for check-up by authorities and they had tested negative for COVID-19 initially. When contacted, senior health officials of Mysuru said they were clueless about what had  happened in the two cases.

