Transgender community in Karnataka fears coronavirus, stays home

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: The coronavirus pandemic may have made hundreds of transgenders and sexual minorities even more vulnerable than they were before, with alms -- often their only source of income -- drying up.

A majority of them are migrants and often have no ration card to access food or other benefits to fall back on.

“I tried to raise alms at a junction, but gave it up fearing a rise in positive cases in Bengaluru,” said Chandini.

The trans community has taken it upon itself to create awareness among its members through social media and community WhatsApp groups.

“We share health department advisories on our WhatsApp groups to avoid close contact,” said Madhumitha, a social worker.

Sex workers who are already vulnerable to HIV and other infections are staying indoors as advised by their community leaders.

The Ashodaya foundation, with more than 7,000 sex workers, sexual minorities and others as members, has been conducting awareness programmes on coronavirus for the past 10 days.

The near-total clampdown on movement in the past one week has been tough on them as they live a hand-to-mouth existence, said Mala(name changed).

Many transgenders and sex workers hope the government helps them.