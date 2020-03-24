STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youths with comorbids at higher risk

Moreover, underlying comorbidities in youths pose as a risk to them against coronavirus.

coronavirus

For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

While China in its initial data had showed that senior citizens were more vulnerable to coronavirus, a data released by Italy – the most hard-hit country is Europe – stated that 28,000 patients were between the age group of 19-50 years. Similarly in US, onethird coronavirus patients were aged between 20-44, according to the the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. This shows that people of all age groups are equally prone to the virus.

Moreover, underlying comorbidities in youths pose as a risk to them against coronavirus. Health experts said it is a myth that younger people cannot be affected by the virus and people aged above 60 years are more vulnerable. And now is the time for not neglecting oneself by thinking only the elderly people can get it and start taking all the preventing and precautionary measures before it gets out of hand. Health experts stated that though the younger generation are more resilient than the elderly, the youths carry comorbidities like diabetes type 2, blood pressure, cancer, cigarette smoking, which are strongly associated with poor outcomes from coronavirus infection.

Dr Swati Rajagopal, Consultant, Infectious Disease & Travel Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital said, “The immune status of the host determines the severity of infection. COVID- 19 is far more contagious than other known flu strains. Patients with underlying comorbids like immune suppressed hosts, transplant recipients, cardiovascular disease, asthma or respiratory diseases can succumb to the infection. The progression from mild to moderate to severe happens rapidly with COVID 19. These patients may also succumb to secondary bacterial infections. The next three weeks are critical phase of the pandemic. If we follow appropriate measures, we will be able to control the infection. The overall process may take 1-2 months for the cycle to arrest.”

Ibuprofen for coronavirus?

Drugs like ibuprofen to ease COVID-19 symptoms could actually worsen the progress of the illness was stated after French health minister, Olivier Véran, advised people not to take nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, and fever reducers that includes ibuprofen — because some French COVID-19 patients had experienced serious sideeffects, however the World Health Organization (WHO) states that they are not aware of any negative implications or side effects of the medicine, however they are checking with the the physicians.

