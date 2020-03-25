STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID cloud over garment industry

As per an industrialist, there is no clarity about how the workers will be paid and how factories will make up for the losses.

Published: 25th March 2020

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as workers of the largest employer of informal workers in the city — the garment industry — remained in confusion about the implementation of the lockdown, heads of industries said they are set to implement an indefinite closure.

The industry comprises more than five lakh workers in Bengaluru alone, and women constitute 95 per cent of the workforce, as per Industry owners.

Keeping the health of the workers in mind and going by the government’s directions, Jessy lawrence, director, Lawrence Clothing, said her 500-worker factory in RT Nagar area will close for a week. “The factory cannot work on a 50 per cent strength. We need all the workers for it to function, hence, we have asked workers not to come in, she said.

The industry has already been reeling under pressure for the past three months with the economy in a bad shape, and the onset of coronavirus is making it worse, says Anurag Singla, president of South India Garment Manufacturers and wholesalers association. He said 80 per cent or more factories have decided to voluntarily stay shut.

As per an industrialist, there is no clarity about how the workers will be paid and how factories will make up for the losses.

