STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka government uses Tik Tok videos to raise awareness on coronavirus ahead of Ugadi

The videos express sentiments of people who are bored due to the ongoing social isolation and lock down and wish to step out for fun, but reiterates the message that stepping out could be a threat.

Published: 25th March 2020 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

TikTok

Image used for representational purpose only

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has taken to Tik Tok to raise mass awareness. Their handle @covid19awarenessgok has posted 10 videos. The videos include regular citizens and convey the message in Kannada through humour and songs. 

In one video, a wife asks her husband if they could go to her sister's house for the Ugadi festival. The husband retorts sarcastically saying, "Let's go and on the way let's find corona virus and take it along with us."

The videos express sentiments of people who are bored due to the ongoing social isolation and lock down and wish to step out for fun, but reiterates the message that stepping out could mean threat to their health.

In another video, a woman remarks that she would first wash vessels all the time and now she is washing her hands all the time. "If I don't wash vessels, I can still survive but if I don't wash my hands, I will not survive," she said.

In yet another video, a woman says," Don't go out to the market to get stuff saying it is Ugadi and you need to prepare a feast. You might end up preparing for a funeral feast." One of the videos is of Puneeth Rajkumar urging people to stay indoors for Ugadi. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Karnataka government Tik Tok Tik Tok COVID awareness Karnataka TikTok awareness
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers take a coffee and smoke break in Spain. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus: Karnataka, Kerala report fresh cases as India tally crosses 600
Kabul Gurudwara attacked by ISIS; over 20 Sikhs dead
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp