Karnataka government uses Tik Tok videos to raise awareness on coronavirus ahead of Ugadi

Ranjani Madhavan

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has taken to Tik Tok to raise mass awareness. Their handle @covid19awarenessgok has posted 10 videos. The videos include regular citizens and convey the message in Kannada through humour and songs.

In one video, a wife asks her husband if they could go to her sister's house for the Ugadi festival. The husband retorts sarcastically saying, "Let's go and on the way let's find corona virus and take it along with us."

The videos express sentiments of people who are bored due to the ongoing social isolation and lock down and wish to step out for fun, but reiterates the message that stepping out could mean threat to their health.

In another video, a woman remarks that she would first wash vessels all the time and now she is washing her hands all the time. "If I don't wash vessels, I can still survive but if I don't wash my hands, I will not survive," she said.

In yet another video, a woman says," Don't go out to the market to get stuff saying it is Ugadi and you need to prepare a feast. You might end up preparing for a funeral feast." One of the videos is of Puneeth Rajkumar urging people to stay indoors for Ugadi.