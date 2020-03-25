Karnataka to stamp primary, secondary contacts of quarantined people

By IANS

BENGALURU: All primary and secondary contacts of the stamped home quarantined people in Karnataka will also be stamped to avert community transmission of coronavirus, a top official said on Wednesday.

"To check the coronavirus pandemic from reaching the community transmission stage, the government has decided to stamp all primary and secondary contacts of those already stamped and under isolation," Bengaluru civic body Commissioner B. H. Anil Kumar tweeted.

Kumar said all the primary and secondary contacts will also be home quarantined. He shared a link listing all the home quarantined people across the state, without giving their names.

The district wise list of home quarantined people provided excel sheet links containing details such as date of arrival from a foreign country, last day of quarantine, port of origin of journey, house number, street, village, district and pin code.

For instance, in Belagavi district alone, there are 76 home quarantined people as of Wednesday.

With the marking of primary and secondary contacts, it remains to be seen how many more people will be stamped.

In Bengaluru city alone, more than 10,000 people have already been stamped and home quarantined.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru police shared a phone number, 9154153916, available round the clock to report home quarantine violations.

Kumar requested people to stay at home and save lives. He called on the people to stay at home for Ugadi and break the cain of Coronavirus in India.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner also shared a picture of how social distancing is being enforced while buying provisions.

The civic body authorities marked the effective distance to be maintained by the buyers with white paint markings.

"Effective distancing markings have helped maintain minimum mandated distance in queues outside stores in Vasanthnagar. These markings were made at around 4 p.m. on March 24," tweeted Kumar.

Karnataka has reported 41 coronavirus positive cases so far, including one death.