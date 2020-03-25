STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka to stamp primary, secondary contacts of quarantined people

In Bengaluru city alone, more than 10,000 people have already been stamped and home quarantined.

Published: 25th March 2020 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

Quarantine Stamp

The left hand of all persons shunted to 100 per cent home quarantine have been stamped to identify them easily if they mingle with the general public.

By IANS

BENGALURU: All primary and secondary contacts of the stamped home quarantined people in Karnataka will also be stamped to avert community transmission of coronavirus, a top official said on Wednesday.

"To check the coronavirus pandemic from reaching the community transmission stage, the government has decided to stamp all primary and secondary contacts of those already stamped and under isolation," Bengaluru civic body Commissioner B. H. Anil Kumar tweeted.

Kumar said all the primary and secondary contacts will also be home quarantined. He shared a link listing all the home quarantined people across the state, without giving their names.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON CORONAVIRUS HERE

The district wise list of home quarantined people provided excel sheet links containing details such as date of arrival from a foreign country, last day of quarantine, port of origin of journey, house number, street, village, district and pin code.

For instance, in Belagavi district alone, there are 76 home quarantined people as of Wednesday.

With the marking of primary and secondary contacts, it remains to be seen how many more people will be stamped.

In Bengaluru city alone, more than 10,000 people have already been stamped and home quarantined.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru police shared a phone number, 9154153916, available round the clock to report home quarantine violations.

Kumar requested people to stay at home and save lives. He called on the people to stay at home for Ugadi and break the cain of Coronavirus in India.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner also shared a picture of how social distancing is being enforced while buying provisions.

The civic body authorities marked the effective distance to be maintained by the buyers with white paint markings.

"Effective distancing markings have helped maintain minimum mandated distance in queues outside stores in Vasanthnagar. These markings were made at around 4 p.m. on March 24," tweeted Kumar.

Karnataka has reported 41 coronavirus positive cases so far, including one death.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
quarantine Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers take a coffee and smoke break in Spain. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus: Karnataka, Kerala report fresh cases as India tally crosses 600
Kabul Gurudwara attacked by ISIS; over 20 Sikhs dead
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp