On Day 1 of ‘curfew’, people defy ban order in some places

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday warned that stringent action would be taken against those who do not follow the law and come out onto the streets unnecessarily in violation of steps enforced by the government to control the coronavirus spread in the state.

The Karnataka Government had issued orders prohibiting the gathering of more than five people in public places, stopping public and private transport services, and closing of government offices.

On Day 1 of the lockdown, police and government authorities in Bengaluru and in the districts took stern action, including caning in some areas, against people defying curfew-like norms, urging them to stay indoors. There was a huge rush at some marketplaces on the eve of the Ugadi festival. In Hubballi, police resorted to mild lathicharge to disperse a huge crowd at Saraf Gatti market.

Despite ban, thousands of people thronged the market in Mysuru to purchase fruits and flowers for Ugadi and police had to bring in additional force to evict the people and vendors.In Bengaluru, though traffic was minimal, police set up manned checkposts in many parts forcing people to return to their homes.

But in some areas, especially in the bylanes, prohibitory orders had little or no effect.In Mangaluru, acting tough against people violating the ban order, police arrested seven people.