STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

On Ugadi, don’t gamble with your life, say police

This is evident in the villages of Rampura, Hanur and other villages in Mysuru and Chamrajanagar districts, where people are keeping a safe distance from relatives and friends.

Published: 25th March 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

KR Market wears a deserted look on the eve of Ugadi with the city witnessing a complete shutdown on Tuesday due to the COVID-19 outbreak | VINOD KUMAR T

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: The coronavirus scare has taken the fun out of Ugadi, a festival synonymous with gambling and card games. For at least two days following the festival, people gamble in villages, in school buildings, farms and even under trees. But in many villages, headmen have appealed to people to avoid crowding and not to gamble, citing the government advisory. Local police and revenue officials face the challenge of stopping gambling, checking the sale of liquor and meat.

Although it is illegal, police officials turn a blind eye to gambling as they don’t want to come in the way of their festival tradition. In a few villages, it is a repeat of Holi as people play with colours and take out processions to welcome the new year.

The first day of Ugadi celebrations begins with pujas, followed by a feast of holige and non-vegetarian dishes. This year, with an informal ban on the sale of chicken and meat, the festival has lost its flavour too, say some villagers.

Meanwhile, visiting native villages for Ugadi celebrations is no more a joy as fellow villagers are gripped by panic over coronavirus and are aware of the increasing number of positive cases in Bengaluru and Mysuru. They want all visitors from the cities to be screened.

This is evident in the villages of Rampura, Hanur and other villages in Mysuru and Chamrajanagar districts, where people are keeping a safe distance from relatives and friends.

The district administration has banned inter-state bus services and blocked all seven inter-state roads connecting Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Deputy Commissioner MR Ravi has banned movement between taluks and ordered the screening of people along state borders.

Farmers dump flowers
Mysuru: The lockdown has hit farmers in the district hard. Farmers from Mysuru, Mandya and Chamraj-nagar districts, who turned up with sacks of flowers on the eve of Ugadi hoping to make a profit, dumped the flowers on the streets when they realised that they would incur losses.

Tumakuru markets see big rush
Tumakuru: Citizens came out early on Tuesday in large numbers to buy things for the festival. Business was brisk at Siddhi-vinayaka Market as thousands thronged the flower section. The grocery shops on the Mandipete area also did a lot of business.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ugadi coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers take a coffee and smoke break in Spain. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus: Karnataka, Kerala report fresh cases as India tally crosses 600
Kabul Gurudwara attacked by ISIS; over 20 Sikhs dead
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp