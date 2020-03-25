STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With 9 more cases, COVID positive count in Karnataka goes up to 42

The test result of the wife of a diplomat at Guyana in West Indies and daughter of Davangere BJP MP Siddheswhar arrived on Tuesday and it was positive.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The number of coronavirus-positive cases in Karnataka jumped from 33 to 42 on Tuesday. Accounting for positive cases that were reported on Monday night, the state now has four patients from Kerala, two from Uttara Kannada and one each from Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga and Bengaluru. The silver lining in these days of gloom was that two patients, who had tested positive, recovered and were discharged from the Rajiv Gandhi institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) on Tuesday.

Patient 34: The 32-year-old man from Kasargod in Kerala had gone to Dubai and arrived in Mangaluru on March 20. He was directly quarantined. Patient 35: A 40-year-old man from Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district, who had travelled to Dubai, arrived in the country on March 31 and was isolated. Patient 36: A 65-year-old resident of Bhatkal had travelled to Dubai and arrived in Mumbai on March 18. He came to Bhatkal by train and is being treated at an isolated hospital. Patient 37: A 56-year-old woman from Chikkaballapur was a family member and co-passenger of patients 19 and 22, who visited Mecca and arrived in Hyderabad on March 14.

She is being treated at Chikkabalapur. Patient 38: A 56-year-old woman from Bengaluru and contact of P13 isolated at a designated hospital.Patient 39: A 47-year-old resident of Kasargod in Kerala had travelled to Dubai and was directly quarantined immediately after arrival in Mangaluru.Patient 40: A 70-year-old woman from Kasargod had gone to Saudi Arabia and arrived in Mangaluru. She has been isolated and being treated in Mangaluru.Patient 41: A 23-year-old resident of Kasargod travelled to Dubai and arrived in Mangaluru. He was directly quarantined.

Chitradurga recorded its first COVID-19-positive case. The test result of the wife of a diplomat at Guyana in West Indies and daughter of Davangere BJP MP Siddheswhar arrived on Tuesday and it was positive. Deputy Commissioner Vinoth Priya R. said that the samples had been sent to the Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences on March 22. She was shifted to the isolation ward at the district hospital.

