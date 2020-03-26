Karnataka confirms second coronavirus death in case of septuagenarian woman

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka has confirmed its second death due to coronavirus as the test results of a a 75-year-old woman from Chikaballapur district were positive, Addl Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare Department) Jawaid Akhtar said.

The woman from Gouribidanur, who had returned from Mecca, died at Bowring Hospital at 1 pm on Wednesday. She suffered from diabetes, heartburn and a hip fracture as well. The first death was of a 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi on March 10 who had returned from Saudi Arabia.