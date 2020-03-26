STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka grocers, supermarkets to operate 24x7 amid lockdown

The top cop, however, appealed to the people to avoid crowding.

Locals maintain social distance as they stand outside a diary store during day-two of a nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

BENGALURU: Grocers and supermarkets can stay open 24 hours a day for business across Karnataka despite the lockdown, a top official said on Thursday.

"For the convenience of citizens, grocery shops and supermarkets selling food articles can be open 24x7 all over the state," tweeted Karnataka Police chief Praveen Sood.

On Wednesday evening, the Bengaluru Police Commissioner met 300 food and medicine aggregators regarding passes for individuals and vehicles.

"Interacted with over 300 food and medicine aggregators. Persons and vehicles passes will be issued on Aadhar card and organization request letter," tweeted Rao.

He said the application process will be available physically initially. Later it will be extended online and will have transferable passes as well for essential services suppliers to move during the lockdown.

Eight deputy commissioners of police will endorse the passes in Bengaluru.

Hemant Nimbalkar, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Administration) shared the passes format.

Police are issuing passes for two-wheelers, four-wheelers and individuals.

Meanwhile, Sood exempted people requiring medical attention from carrying a pass.

"Patients requiring medical attention are allowed to and from hospital without any need for curfew pass," he said.

According to the Police chief, people misusing curfew passes will be dealt with strictly.

"The purpose is only to maintain essential services and food supply chain. Please help us maintain social distancing," Sood said.

