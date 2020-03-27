10-month-old child among seven new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, total number now 62
BENGALURU: The number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka rose to 62 on Friday, with seven new cases being confirmed including a ten-month-old child.
Of these, four are from Bengaluru, one from Uttara Kannada, one from Dakshin Kannada and another from Tumakuru district. The patient in Tumakuru was the third COVID-19 death in Karnataka.
Here are the details of the seven new cases:
- A 10-month-old baby from Dakshin Kannada who had no travel history to COVID-19 affected countries. The child was taken to Kerala by family members and a detailed investigation is in progress. Right now the child has been admitted to a designated hospital in Dakshin Kannada. Six primary contacts have been traced and are quarantined.
- A 20-year-old with a travel history to Colombo who arrived in India on March 15.
- A 25-year-old resident of Bengaluru who had a history of travel to London and arrived on 18 March. Admitted in a designated isolation hospital.
- A 35-year-old resident of Bengaluru and contact of a house maid who had tested positive earlier.
- A resident of Tumakuru who travelled by train to New Delhi. He died on March 27. So far 24 high risk primary contacts have been traced of which 13 are isolated.
- A 33-year-old woman from Bengaluru who was also a contact of the house maid.
- A 22-year-old man, resident of Uttara Kannada, who had a history of travel to Dubai.
Of the 62 patients, five have been discharged so far.