65-year-old man dies in Tumakuru, third COVID-19 death in Karnataka

He had traveled to New Delhi by train on March 5 by the Sampark Kranti Express and returned by the Kongu Express on March 14. Thirteen others had traveled along with him.

The district general hospital where the 65-year-old died in an isolation ward (Photo | Express)

TUMAKURU: Karnataka reported its third death from Covid-19 when a 65-year-old man died at the isolation ward at the district general hospital here on Friday.

"He hailed from Sira. It was only on March 18 that he developed fever and cough and visited a private hospital in Sira. On March 21, he visited a private clinic. After a diagnosis, he was referred to the district hospital here," informed the deputy commissioner, Dr K Rakesh Kumar.  

On March 23, he visited the outpatient ward of the hospital and returned to Sira. After complications, he was admitted back at the hospital on March 24 at 3 am and kept in the isolation ward.

"He was looking alight until last night but died suddenly on Friday morning", the DC said quoting the staff of the isolation ward.

The DC clarified that the administration has kept the 13 others who travelled along with him in isolation and their samples have been sent for testing. This apart, 20 others, including eight of the deceased's family members, have been home quarantined and will be monitored closely for symptoms, he explained.

The cremation of the body will be done as per protocol taking all precautionary measures and if the kin insist that it should be buried, it would be considered with an 8-foot deep pit, he clarified.

